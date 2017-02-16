Wasatch Academy blasts Kearns 104-52

MT. PLEASANT—The Tigers were looking as good as ever after a 104-52 thrashing of 4A Kearns last week.

Wasatch’s nationally-recognized boys basketball team, already No. 1 in Utah, completely outmatched the visiting Cougars, who are 12-10 in their season and head to the 4A state tournament. The Tigers remain focused on trying to get into the Dick’s Sporting Goods National Tournament in late March.

While it may have looked like the Tigers were running up the score to make their profile look good for the selection committee, head coach Curtis Condie assures that was not the case. “We are not that type of program,” Condie said. “We have had the chance to score 100 points in games earlier, but that’s not how we roll.”

Wasatch picked apart the Cougars defense from beginning to end, but made the most of their effort on defense, holding Kearns’ top two scorers both under 10 points each.

“What I was most proud of was our defensive effort,” Condie said. “We caused a lot of chaos on defense for them which created turnovers and a chance at fast break points. This was a great team effort.”

In contrast, the Tigers were led by senior Josip Vrankic’s 25 points, while sophomore Bernardo DaSilva put in 24 more. Additionally, juniors Emmanuel Akot and Zion Young scored 17 and 11 points, respectively.

To finish their season, the Tigers played No. 15-ranked Jordan last Tuesday (score next week) and it is undetermined if there will be a postseason for them.