Councilman retires from UHP, takes job protecting Temple Square

James Tilson

Staff writer

2-16-2017

RICHFIELD—After 23 years, Lt. Thayne Carlisle has retired from the Utah Highway Patrol, a move he described as “not easy to decide.”

Carlisle has accepted a position with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City as part of their security operation on Temple Square.

It is a job with “a lot less stress—for now,” he said. In his words, he is “working the graveyard shift, checking door-knobs, keeping people off the square at night.”

He left UHP as Section 10 supervisor in charge of all UPH officers working out of the Richfield regional headquarters. Now, he says, he is “working from the bottom of the ladder again.”

Carlisle decided the time was right to retire and take the new position based on “a lot of factors.” He says he knew that one day he would have to find a second career, and, thinking of where his children would be in 10 years, the job would need to be somewhere on the Wasatch Front.

When the church position came open, he knew that it was the right time. He says he very much loves the Gunnison Valley and appreciates the time that he and his family have spent there. But, he says, even though it makes him sad to leave, he knows that the time is right.

In his time in Gunnison, Carlisle has worn many hats. For the last three years, he served on the Gunnison City Council. For nine years, he has been a water master, managing water orders from local farmers for the Gunnison Irrigation Company.

In the past, he was a Scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts. He is still a counselor in his ward bishopric in Gunnison “until they decide differently.”

Gunnison Mayor Bruce Blackham said that Gunnison was “very fortunate to have Thayne Carlisle represent them during the past three years. He has been diligent and very thoughtful about important issues… His efforts to improve our annual Fourth of July celebration are greatly appreciated and thousands have enjoyed his efforts. We are a better community because of his efforts.”

UHP Trooper Jared Jensen, public information officer for Section 10, says Carlisle will be missed. “[He] leaves a hole … that won’t easily be filled,” Jensen says. “He is a huge advocate of education first in everything he does. He spent countless hours teaching other officers and the public about car seatbelt safety (and) the dangers of impaired driving and distracted driving. Lt. Carlisle always put his people first (and) was a great example of how to do the job right.”