Five ladies will compete for Miss Mt. Pleasant City title

Robert Stevens

Managing editor

4-6-2017

MT. PLEASANT—Under new direction this year and “sporting” a new fitness-oriented portion of the competition, the Miss Mt. Pleasant City Royalty Pageant will have five young ladies competing for the title and crown.

Slated for Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. in the North Sanpete High School auditorium, this year’s pageant will be directed by Jerrylynn Kelso and Nikki Shepherd.

“We have a great group of girls this year,” Shepherd said. “It takes a lot of time and effort to prepare for a pageant, and we feel these five young ladies have worked hard to be prepared.”

Kelso and Shepherd say the pageant has incorporated a new phase to the competition, Lifestyle and Fitness. In the new segment, the contestants will perform a fitness routine in workout attire. According to Shepherd, the lifestyle and fitness competition is designed to determine the level of the contestant’s fitness, drive, energy and presence on stage.

This year’s winner will succeed the current Miss Mt. Pleasant, Julianna Armstrong.

The contest judges will judge contestants based on four areas of competition: personal interview, lifestyle and fitness, talent, and evening-wear/on-stage questions.

McKenna Jean Murphy is the daughter of Rob and Leslie Tubman and Shane and Sheri Murphy. She will show a video presentation of her dedication and love for rock climbing. Her platform is “Support for Our Seniors.”

Avery Ann Briggs is the daughter of Matt and Erika Briggs. She will perform a piano solo, “Solfeggietto.” Her platform is “Tales for Tots-Every Child Deserves a Bedtime Story.”

Mashaylie Ann Burnside is the daughter of Preston and Natalie Burnside. She will perform a Hip-Hop dance routine to “Dark Horse.” Her platform is “Age Affects the Body, not the Soul.”

Rylee Ann McKay is the daughter of John and Debbie McKay. She will perform a piano solo, “Danza de lgaucho matrer.” Her platform, “Fight the New Drug,” aims to educate youth on the dangers of pornography.

Mary Megan Murphy is the daughter of Michael and Mary Murphy. She will perform a contemporary lyrical dance to Yanou’s Candlelight Mix of Cascada’s, “Every time we touch.” Her platform is “Kids with Crayons: Developing Self-Esteem and Community Pride Through Arts.”