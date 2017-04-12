Home wins leave Manti second in region soccer

Bob Bahlmann

Staff writer

4-13-2017

MANTI—The Manti boy’s soccer team got a pair of home victories last week to remain undefeated in region play.

Manti shut out Wasatch Academy 2-0 on Tuesday, April 4, and then beat South Sevier 5-1 on Thursday, April 6.

The Wasatch Academy game was a defensive battle for the first 40 minutes, but Manti found the net twice in the second half.

Cort Olson and Guillermo Frutos scored for Manti, and goalkeep Justin Bawden earned the shutout, his third of the year.

Against South Sevier, Manti held a tenuous 2-1 lead at the half, but added three more goals in the second.

Five different Templars got the ball past the goalkeeper: Caleb Jensen, Daniel Frutos, Guillermo Frutos, Honorio Jimenez and Jorge Lemus.

The Templars are now 6-0 in region competition, and are ranked second in the state behind South Summit.

This week the Templars take on Gunnison twice. The first game was on Tuesday in Manti. Results of that game were not available at press time. Manti travels to Gunnison today for the final game of the week.