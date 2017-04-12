Will Manti translate region drama win into third state championship?

Bob Bahlmann

Staff writer

4-13-2017

CASTLE DALE—The two-time defending state champion drama team from Manti High School took a big step toward a possible three-peat by taking first place at region.

Last Friday, April 7, the Templars traveled to Emery High School to compete in the region tournament and came home with a solid first-place victory.

Of the competition’s seven different categories, Manti placed in every single one, and swept three of them, to earn a total of 378 points—about 50 points ahead of their nearest competition, the host team from Emery.

“I’m very proud of our team,” said coach Kory Howard. “They worked hard and supported each other and they did really well.”

In Humorous Monologues, Jaymi Miller placed first and Emily Frischknecht was second. Also competing in this event were Carson Carmody and Danielle Hatch.

Bethany Clark finished third in Dramatic Monologues. Hannah Harmston, Katelyn Allred and Michael Bahlmann also participated.

Manti swept the Contemporary Scenes category with Marry Allred and Sydney Howell taking first, Josh Peterson and Aubreigh McGregor taking second, and Jessie Godfrey with Kodie Godfrey taking third. Lilly Bean and Brynn Peterson also participated.

The Templars also took the top three spots in Classical Scenes: Conner Meacham and Ellie Christensen were first; Miriam Bishop and Kyler Nelson took second; and Beth Hughes, Denali Baker and Anna Allred were third. Zane Howick and Sydney Eichelberger also competed.

Musical Theatre was the third category that the Templars dominated. Abby Huff was first, Sydney Howell took second and Malorie Hansen was third. Emily Frischknecht and Justin Bawden also competed in this event.

In the Pantomime category, Warren Hess and Miranda Warren took first, while Kereya Cox and Jordan Olsen were second. Other teams in this event were Justin Bawden and Jena Bailey, and Kat Poulsen with Kara Harmston.

In the One-Act Play, “The Miracle Worker,” Michael Bahlmann was selected as Best Actor, Abby Huff was Best Actress and Malorie Hansen was Best Supporting Actress. The play took second place.

The Manti drama group is now preparing for the state tournament, which will be held next Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, at Richfield High School.

Howard believes that the keys to the team’s success are it’s unity and support. “Theatre is just fun,” he said. “It’s wanting to do it, not being forced to do it that makes the big difference. We’re just enjoying it.”

A public performance of “The Miracle Worker” will take place at Manti High School on Monday. April 17, at 7 pm. Tickets are $1.