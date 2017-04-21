Bulldogs scoop three-game winning streak

Matt Harris

Staff writer

4-20-2017

GUNNISON—Three quick wins have the Bulldogs right back in good position.

Gunnison baseball rebounded from a loss to South Sevier with a three-game winning streak, winning both in a doubleheader against North Sevier, 15-2 and 9-1, last Tuesday and Wednesday, April 11 and 12, then taking down rival Manti, 5-2, last Friday, April 14.

The Bulldogs’ record now stands at 16-2, with a 6-0 region mark. They are No. 4 in 2A rankings by Deseret News.

The first game against North Sevier went quickly in Gunnison’s favor. After the Bulldogs went up 3-1 after the first inning, they went for eight runs in the top of the second, partly due to a grand slam from senior Kyle Peterson.

After the Bulldogs were up 14-1 after three innings, the Wolves scored one more in the bottom of the fourth, right before Gunnison ended the game in five.

Senior Drew Hill led the Bulldogs from the mound with eight strikeouts, allowing only two hits. Peterson led from the plate with six RBIs and also pitched another two strikeouts from the mound.

The second game against the Wolves started slow, but in the bottom of the second inning, Gunnison launched five runs to pull out in front.

North Sevier never got close. Gunnison immediately responded to the Wolves’ only run of the game in the fourth inning with another score of their own, and scored three more in the next inning to put the game away.

Senior Jaden Mayne led form the mound with seven strikeouts to just one hit.

Then came the Templars. Manti came into the game having won the last two against American Leadership and Summit Academy.

Both teams showed a great deal of fight throughout the game. Gunnison got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the second inning. In the top of the third, Manti took a 2-1 lead, but it was short-lived as the Bulldogs tied it up 2-2 in the bottom of the inning.

The rest of the game went the way of the Bulldogs, who scored two more in the fifth and another in the sixth to take the rivalry win.

While freshman Braxton Sylvester led on paper with two RBI, it was a team effort from the plate that got Gunnison over the top. Hill hit a triple, and three other players had doubles.

Both Hill and sophomore Parx Bartholomew got significant time pitching, and each of them got four strikeouts, while Hill allowed no hits.

The Bulldogs now prepare for their biggest set of games yet. After their first games, a doubleheader against top-ranked Grand County at home on Tuesday (score unavailable at press time), they will be on the road against the Red Devils today at 3:30 p.m.

The last series of games for Gunnison’s regular season will be next week against Emery. Home game is next Tuesday, April 25, at 3:30 p.m., followed by a road match next Friday, April 28,