Chad Blackham

Chad Blackham, age 57, died April 11, 2017, at his home in West Jordan, Utah, after a seven-year fight with colon cancer.

Chad was born March 18, 1960, in Mount Pleasant, Utah, to Moyle and Gayle Blackham. He was the youngest of five children. He graduated from North Sanpete High School in 1978, Snow College in 1982, and Utah State University with a B.S. degree in Accounting in 1985. He also served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hong Kong.

Chad met his wife, Catherine Smith, at Snow College, in January of 1982, and they were married July 30 of that year in the Seattle LDS Temple in Bellevue, Wash. They are the parents of four daughters.

After Chad graduated from college, he started his career at the accounting firm Conway, Stewart, and Woodbury CPAs, on Oct. 1, 1985, in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he resided for 31 years. On July 1, 2005, he became a Chief Financial Officer at Pilot Grove Management and worked there until Sept. 30, 2016.

Chad enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, snowmobiling, off-roading in the Jeep – especially through puddles, shooting guns, hunting, watching sports – especially the sports his daughters participated in, swimming, camping, going on rides at Disney World – especially Toy Story, and traveling to Hawaii – which was truly his happy place.

Chad is survived by his wife Cathy; daughters, Marianne, Annalisa, Meghan (Samuel) Pond, and Alicia; brother, Leonard (Laura); sisters, Gay (Merwin) Kjar, Pamela (Wayne) Turpin, and Jackee (Scott) Mower. He was preceded in death by his parents, Moyle and Gayle.

A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the LDS Chapel at 8834 Duck Ridge Way in West Jordan. A graveside service was also held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Moroni City Cemetery on Highway 132 in Moroni, services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.

A third memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the LDS Chapel at 3200 Mustang Street in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The family expresses appreciation for Dr. Sunil Sharma and Joan Collet, PA-C, and many other doctors at Huntsman Cancer Institute, in the care they gave to Chad. Because of the research taking place Huntsman, Chad lived a much longer and fuller life after his diagnosis.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Huntsman Cancer.