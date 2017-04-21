Lady Badgers suffer four more losses, record only 8-20 in Scenic Conference

Matt Harris

Staff writer

4-20-2017

EPHRAIM—The Lady Badgers saw their season slipping a little further downward last weekend with four straight losses.

Snow softball got swept yet again by Southern Idaho, their second straight time getting swept, and the second time the Lady Eagles having done it to them.

In a two-game Friday and two-game Saturday series on April 12-13, Snow lost to the Lady Eagles by scores of 11-8, 8-0, 11-2, 10-0, bringing Snow’s record on the season to 14-23-1 with a paltry 8-20 record in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

Perhaps the most telling statistic of Snow’s troubles is that the Lady Badgers went all four games without a single homerun, a long stretch for a team sporting hitters like sophomores Alyssa Arslanian and Sarah Sandberg.

The first game saw the Lady Badgers with an early lead, 3-2, after the first inning, thanks due to a dropped fly in right field that allowed all three scores. After the two traded leads the next few innings, Southern Idaho made their statement in the top of the seventh inning by scoring three runs and then cracking one out of the park to get three more. The Lady Badgers couldn’t make up the difference, and Southern Idaho got the win.

That first game proved to be the best result Snow could for the rest of the weekend. Snow got shut out of the second Friday game, committing five fielding errors.

On Saturday, Southern Idaho showed no mercy, riding a five-score effort in the fourth inning of the first game of the day to beat the Lady Badgers in five innings. Then, Snow got shut out yet again, the third time in the last nine contests. Snow only got two hits in the shutout loss.

For the series, sophomore Carley Guymon proved herself the best pitcher, pitching 11 strikeouts, but she also allowed 24 hits between the two games she pitched for.

The Lady Badgers have now lost nine straight for the second time this season, and at the worst time. On Friday and Saturday of this week, Snow will be on the road for a four-game series against Salt Lake, now ranked No. 2 nationally.