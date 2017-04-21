Share
Manti High, Ephraim Middle School competes at Science Olympiad

 

Linda Petersen

Staff writer

4-20-2017

 

SALT LAKE CITY—Teams from Manti High School and Ephraim Middle School competed in the state Science Olympiad at the University of Utah last Saturday, April 15

Both schools did well at this year’s event.

Fourteen students from MHS competed against 40 other schools at the Olympiad. Andrew Olsen and Ellie Anderson took first place in Electric Vehicle. Andrew Olsen and Allison Bishop took second in Helicopters, and Jasmine Alcala and Kristin Deleeuw took third in Anatomy and Physiology. Others did well in their events but did not place in the top three. MHS has placed in the top 10 in state for each of the last several years.

“Science Olympiad is so valuable because it gives the students hands-on experience in using their knowledge, rather than just taking a test,” MHS science teacher Jared Eliason said.

MHS participants all belong to the science club, which meets every Wednesday after school.

From EMS, 15 students competed. Avery Allred and Cambrya Cox received second-place medals in Write it, Do it and Bethany Malone and Cambrya Cox took second place in Wright Stuff. Cambrya Cox and Bethany Malone took fourth place in Optics, while Ben Johnson and Conner Zollinger placed fourth in Wind Power. Jaxon Sharp and Jacob Norris placed fourth in Crime Buster and Conner Zollinger, Kaitlyn Chidister, and Jesse Ray took fifth place in Experimental Design. EMS placed seventh overall out of 38 middle/ junior high schools.

At state Science Olympiad, middle school students participated in 22 team events and high schools participated in 23. Medals are awarded to the top three contestants in each category.

Manti High School Science Olympiad competitors take a picture together. They are: (Back row, from lef Kristin Deleeuw, Jasmine Alcala, Easton Cluff, Andrew Olsen, Jared Eliason, Jay Henningson, Aidian Larson (front row, from left) Corinne Olsen, Ellie Anderson, Kyler Nelson, Allison Bishop, Carson Carmody, Laetitia Gaillard, Brayden Shelley, Sydney Howell and Nathan Howell.

Manti High School Science Olympiad competitors take a picture together. They are: (Back row, from left) Kristin Deleeuw, Jasmine Alcala, Easton Cluff, Andrew Olsen, Jared Eliason, Jay Henningson, Aidian Larson (front row, from left) Corinne Olsen, Ellie Anderson, Kyler Nelson, Allison Bishop, Carson Carmody, Laetitia Gaillard, Brayden Shelley, Sydney Howell and Nathan Howell.

SCHOOL - Science Olympiad_ EMS

Ephraim Middle School Science Olympiad competitors stand for a photo upon return from state competition last week. They are: (Back row, from left) Jayci Jolley, Ame Taukeiaho, Moises Trejo, Jacob Norris, Kent Larsen, (middle row, from left) Jesse Ray, Conner Zollinger, Lucy Eddy, Libby Simons, Kylie Ray, Jaxon Sharp, Meagan Dennis, (front row, from left) Ammaron McQuivey, Ben Johnson, Bethany Malone, Cambrya Cox, Avery Allred, Lexi Naylor and Kaitlyn Chidister