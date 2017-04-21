Manti High, Ephraim Middle School competes at Science Olympiad

Linda Petersen

Staff writer

4-20-2017

SALT LAKE CITY—Teams from Manti High School and Ephraim Middle School competed in the state Science Olympiad at the University of Utah last Saturday, April 15

Both schools did well at this year’s event.

Fourteen students from MHS competed against 40 other schools at the Olympiad. Andrew Olsen and Ellie Anderson took first place in Electric Vehicle. Andrew Olsen and Allison Bishop took second in Helicopters, and Jasmine Alcala and Kristin Deleeuw took third in Anatomy and Physiology. Others did well in their events but did not place in the top three. MHS has placed in the top 10 in state for each of the last several years.

“Science Olympiad is so valuable because it gives the students hands-on experience in using their knowledge, rather than just taking a test,” MHS science teacher Jared Eliason said.

MHS participants all belong to the science club, which meets every Wednesday after school.

From EMS, 15 students competed. Avery Allred and Cambrya Cox received second-place medals in Write it, Do it and Bethany Malone and Cambrya Cox took second place in Wright Stuff. Cambrya Cox and Bethany Malone took fourth place in Optics, while Ben Johnson and Conner Zollinger placed fourth in Wind Power. Jaxon Sharp and Jacob Norris placed fourth in Crime Buster and Conner Zollinger, Kaitlyn Chidister, and Jesse Ray took fifth place in Experimental Design. EMS placed seventh overall out of 38 middle/ junior high schools.

At state Science Olympiad, middle school students participated in 22 team events and high schools participated in 23. Medals are awarded to the top three contestants in each category.