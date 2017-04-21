North Sanpete High to perform ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ April 20-22

Linda Petersen

Staff writer

4-20-2017

MT. PLEASANT—The North Sanpete Drama Department is dying for people to go see their production of “Arsenic and Old Lace.”

Well someone’s dying, anyway, which is how Mortimer Brewster (played by Nicholas Honey)

This comedy, written by Joseph Kesselring is sure to make anyone keel over with laughter. As put by the Director Alex Barlow ‘“Arsenic and Old Lace” is a hilarious show. I’ve never met someone who’s seen the show and didn’t like it. It’s a comedic classic.”

"Arsenic and Old Lace" tells the story of Mortimer Brewster (Nicholas Honey) who, with his fiancé Elaine (Lucy Quinn), gets sucked into a hilarious series of events when a dead body is discovered while the couple are visiting Mortimer's aunts, Martha (Jessica Boekweg) and Abby (Jennifer Boekweg). The exciting comedy will keep you on the edge of your seats.

This show may be slightly different from the movie that many know and love, but it carries on the witty and quick comedy seen in the classic movie.

Though the play is full of fun, it’s a lot of hard work. Months of preparation have been put into this performance, and the actors have put a lot of effort into developing their characters.

“Playing Abby Brewster is actually slightly terrifying,” senior Jennifer Boekweg said. “It’s definitely a stretch for me to play an old woman.”

It is all worth it in the end, though. “It’s very fun to see it all coming together,” Jennifer said.

Alex Barlow, the director of this play is in his second year of teaching at North Sanpete High School. He gives a lot of credit to the students in this production.

“These students do an incredible job of becoming these quirky, lovable characters,” he said.

Of course, that isn’t a one-sided street.

“There’s really no way we could all do this without such an awesome director,” Jessica Boekweg said.

The play will be performed April 20-22 at 7 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. in the NSHS auditorium.

Tickets are $6 for students and seniors, and $7 for general admission.