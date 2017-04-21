Volunteers hold fundraiser to improve Ephraim’s DJ Trailer park

Robert Stevens

Managing editor

4-20-2017

EPHRAIM—Several Snow College departments along with community members are rallying to help improve conditions at the DJ Trailer Park, where the homes of about 20 families continue to be in jeopardy.

In December, families who live in the trailer court on 200 North 200 West in Ephraim were told that if certain electrical and water system improvements weren’t completed by March, the park would be vacated and they would have to leave their homes.

Since then, some of the most serious plumbing and electrical problems have been fixed. No city order to vacate were issued on the March deadline. But many of the homes continue to have code violations that the city has said will eventually need to be remediated

“The impact this has had on the children of these families is exponential,” says Cody Burrell, a Snow student who coordinates fund raisers for the student government.

In recent months, the Snow College football team and students in the Communications Department have formed a campaign called “Help Save Ephraim Trailer Park.”

The campaign sponsored a big fund raising event on the Snow Campus last Saturday, April 8. Participants ran in a 5K, played in a 3-on-3 soccer tournament, and engaged in a punt, pass and kick competition.

Fred’s Sports Grill of Manti catered the event and also donated a portion of the proceeds to the campaign. The Snow College Commercial Music Ensemble provided the entertainment with original music and some classic favorites.

The goal of Help Save Ephraim Trailer Park is to raise $5,000. So far, $1,200 has been raised.

Burrell says goal is to enhance curb appeal by adding cement sidewalks, grass, trees, shrubs and garbage containment areas.

Other community service events are coming up. Professor Malynda Bjerregaard’s interpersonal communication classes have organized a cleanup and beautification service project for April 22. Bjerregaard says she hopes people from the community as well as students show up.

Snow student David Brinkerhoff has lined up some community partners, including landscaping and construction businesses. The partners include the Sanpete Humanitarian Council, Hermansen’s Hardware, McKay Landscaping, the Sanpete Cooperative Landfill in Chester, Branch Cox of MJK Construction, Fred’s Sports Grill, North Sanpete Disposal and even Walmart.

The Snow College Building and Construction program volunteered to put in cement pads for new garbage disposal facilities as well as footings under trailers.

As for the manual labor, Bjerregaard says the Snow College football team, under the directino of Paul Peterson, has offered their help.

To donate to the cause, visit the GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/ephraimtrailerpark . You can contact Professor Bjerregaard for details about the April 22 cleanup at 283-7423 or by email at malynda.bjerregaard@snow.edu.