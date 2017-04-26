Bulldogs split against top-ranked Red Devils

Matt Harris

Staff writer

4-27-2017

GUNNISON—It was a clash of the titans for the Bulldogs this week, and both games lived up to the ticket.

Facing off in a doubleheader against Grand County, ranked No. 1 in 2A by Deseret News, No. 4 Gunnison fought hard in the home-and-home series, falling in the first game at the Red Devils, 3-2, before winning their home game against them, 1-0, in a sensational matchup.

The initial loss was the Bulldogs’ first region loss of the season, who now hold a 17-3 record, but they in turn handed the Devils their third season loss as well.

In the first game, a quick start by both teams was the story of the scoreboard. Grand managed the 3-2 lead after two innings of play, and it was all defense from there, and defense, there certainly was. Only 11 combined hits between the two teams occurred. Seniors Jaden Mayne and Kolton Peterson each hit a double, and Peterson’s double turned into two RBI in the first inning.

On the mound, senior Drew Hill made up for a tough day at the plate by pitching eight strikeouts, while Mayne added another in relief. Both pitchers struggled to finish off hitters throughout the game, combining for five walks.

Then Gunnison brought the Red Devils home, defending their home field where they have yet to lose a game, and that wasn’t about to change.

Another rugged, defensive game would go the distance, and the Bulldogs once again had only five hits on the day against the talented Grand pitchers. Hill had one hit in the game, and it was the one that mattered most

In the top of the fifth, Hill walked up and smacked off a home run to score himself and put Gunnison up, 1-0, and it was all the offense needed, as Mayne’s eight-strikeout day fueled the Bulldog victory. Mayne was credited with the shutout win.

The Bulldogs’ regular season comes to its conclusion this week. Having hosted Emery last Tuesday for their final home game (score unavailable at press time), they will finish the doubleheader against the Spartans on the road tomorrow afternoon.