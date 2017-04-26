Carson ~ Bingham

Evan and Amy Bingham of Manti, Utah (currently serving an LDS mission in Chicago, Illinois) are happy to announce the marriage of their son, Cameron Bingham to Chase Carson, daughter of David and Kathryn Carson of Fillmore, Utah.

Cameron and Chase will be married in the Chicago Illinois LDS Temple on Friday, Aug. 28, 2017. An open house will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the Barton residence (390 W 500 N) in Manti from 6-8 p.m. and also on Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 6 – 8 p.m., at the Carson residence (455 S 200 W) in Fillmore. Please feel welcome to come and celebrate with us.

Cameron graduated from Manti High School in 2014 and served an LDS mission in the El Salvador San Salvador West Belize Mission. Chase graduated from Millard High School in 2014 and has also graduated from Snow College

The couple will live in Provo where they are attending BYU.