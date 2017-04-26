Domestic violence suspect appears in court

James Tilson

Staff writer

4-27-2017

MANTI — Murder suspect Anthony Christensen made his initial appearance in Sixth District Court in front of Judge Wallace Lee on April 12, while more than a dozen family members of the victim, Kammy Edmunds, sat in the courtroom.

Christensen was informed that he was being charged with homicide, a first-degree felony; obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony; and abuse or desecration of a body, a third-degree felony.

David Angerhofer, his appointed attorney, asked for another hearing to be set in approximately six weeks. He said he anticipated he would have to go though a great deal of material and information during the discovery phase of the case. He said he would need time to examine the reports and conduct an investigation before coming back to court.

Judge Lee set a hearing for May 24 at 10 a.m. in the courthouse in Manti.