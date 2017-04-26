Ephraim Youth City Council looking for members

Robert Stevens

Managing editor

4-27-2017

EPHRAIM—The Ephraim Youth City Council is looking for sophomores and senior students to apply.

“This is a great opportunity to serve your community and learn to become leaders,” said Jill Nielson.

Nielson says the youth council meets monthly and is involved in many activities throughout the year.

“You will get to meet new people and have fun,” Nielson said. “We look forward to a great year.”

The youth council works with adult advisers that provide guidance for council activities, Nielson says. While serving the community, youth council members learn responsibility through specific assignments they carry out, both individually and as a group.

“Why join?” Nielson asked. “Being a part of the youth council is fun. It’s an opportunity for teenagers to spend time with others their age. The members learn leadership skills while making a difference in the community. It also looks great on a resume and applying for scholarships.”

For more information, contact Julie Arnoldsen 435-340-0967 or Jill Nielson 435-851-0689.