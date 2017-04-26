Georgia Young

Georgia G. Skinner Young, 68, of Manti, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at her home. She was born on March 22, 1949 in Provo, to John Sheldon and Marjorie Dean Draper Skinner.

Georgia graduated from Orem High School where she was a proud member of the drill team. She went on to attend Utah State University where she met her sweetheart Larry Lynn Young.

Georgia and Larry were married on Aug. 28, 1970 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They spent the next 46 and-a-half years raising a family together.

When her kids were young, Georgia went back to school and received her Registered Nursing degree. She worked as a nurse at the Central Utah Correctional Facility, Mayfield Manor and other care centers, and was the community health nurse in Manti, Utah for many years.

Georgia enjoyed many fun and varied interests throughout her life. To the delight of her family she was an accomplished cook and home canner, making the best pie cherry jam ever. She was an avid quilter, hand quilting temple quilts for many newlyweds as well as being very talented with crocheting. Georgia enjoyed spending time with her husband and family in the mountains, including the occasional hunting trip. However, her idea of roughing it was a three-star hotel.

Georgia loved to travel and see the world. She drove across country with her sister-in-law Barbara, when she was a teenager. Her favorite trip was being able to pick up her daughter from her mission in Hungary and then visiting her husband’s ancestral home of Greece.

Georgia loved spending time with her grandkids, they enjoyed making crafts, playing Minecraft, and watching movies in grandma’s bed. Georgia had a zest and love for life. She was witty and fun with a bit of a sarcastic and rebel edge. She loved to say things just to shock her family and friends. Her spark and unique outlook on life will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; children: Shane (Janint) Young and Kimberly Young, both of Herriman; Kara Manwill, of Ephraim; Travis (Crystal) Young, of Santaquin. She is also survived by six grandchildren and siblings: Leonard (RuthAnn) Skinner, Darrel (Barbara, best friend who passed away later the same day) Skinner, Rex (Susan) Skinner and Evan (Marlys Jean) Skinner.

She is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Steven Young.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. in the Manti Stake Center, 555 East Union St, Manti. Friends may call on Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. and also prior to services from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Manti City Cemetery.

