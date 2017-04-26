Lady Badgers still looking for wins, record now 8-23

Matt Harris

Staff writer

4-27-2017

SALT LAKE— The Snow College Lady Badgers are now the reluctant owners of a 13-game losing streak.

The team got swept for their third consecutive series last weekend, losing all four at No. 2 Salt Lake, 10-2, 10-2, 8-0, and 8-2.

The losses move the Lady Badgers’ record to 14-27-1 on the season and 8-23 in conference play.

Except for the final contest, Snow trailed from beginning to end in every single game of the series, vastly outmatched against an exceptionally talented Lady Bruins squad.

In the final matchup, Snow held toe-to-toe with Salt Lake for the first three innings, fighting to a 2-2 tie after three. The first score came when freshman Dakota Gee got caught stealing, allowing for sophomore Alyssa Arslanian to score. Then at the top of the third, Arslanian reached for second base, and sophomore Makensie Simons scored.

That was the best luck the Lady Badgers could muster, and it only lasted so long. Salt Lake found their bats at the bottom of the fifth inning and raced to the finish line, stifling what was left in Snow’s offensive arsenal.

For the series, freshman Madison Parrish led the Lady Badgers in RBI with two of the three that the team was able to muster.

The schedule looks to lighten up towards the finish as the Lady Badgers will be on the road for a four-game set against Colorado Northwestern this weekend.