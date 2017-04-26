Lady Bulldogs sweep Grand, now sport 12-4 region record

Matt Harris

Staff writer

4-27-2017

GUNNISON—The Lady Bulldogs are on a roll after posting three straight wins last week.

Gunnison softball took a tough Grand team to town with a doubleheader sweep last Tuesday, 6-4 and 18-12, on the road before coming home and setting visiting Parowan ablaze in less than four innings in a 20-4 demolition.

“It was a great week for the Bulldog softball team,” head coach Tyson Brackett said.

Now sporting a 12-4 record, the Lady Bulldogs are struggling for respect, still unable to crack the top five by Deseret News, yet Maxpreps.com lists Gunnison as No. 4 in 2A softball, just ahead of rival Manti.

In the first game against Grand, the Lady Bulldogs grabbed an early 3-2 lead after the first inning and held on all game long, riding a great defensive effort and quality hitting. Sophomore Emily Brackett went a perfect 4-4 at the plate, which included a double and a home run to lift the Gunnison offense over the top. In that game, sophomore Haley Bjerragaard pitched three strikeouts from the mound, and despite allowing 12 hits, only allowed four runs all game.

In the second game against Grand, Coach Brackett rested Bjerregaard by putting in freshman Gracy Christensen for the first two innings. In her first start, Christensen struggled some, allowing six runs in the first two innings, plus two home runs as Grand raced madly to establish a lead.

Gunnison was down early, 4-0 after the first inning, but kept pace with the Lady Devils thanks to strong offense. Seniors Jerusha Miner and Ashley Roberts both nailed homers to keep pace with Grand, evening the score in the second inning, 6-6.

In the third inning, Bjerregaard returned to the mound, and the Gunnison offense kept on rolling. The Lady Bulldogs ended the game with 21 hits. Miner’s grand slam made her the scoring leader of the game with five RBI. Every player except Bjerregaard crossed home plate at least once, and the team combined for six doubles.

“Grand is always a tough team to play,” Brackett said, “and to play them at their place is even tougher.”

Having dispatched the previously spotless region record of Grand, Gunnison’s momentum went right into their matchup with Parowan, and it quickly became a foregone conclusion which was the better team.

It only took Gunnison two innings to hang 20 scores on the outmatched Lady Rams, combining as a team for three doubles, two triples and four home runs. The game called on a mercy rule after the top of the third inning. Bjerregaard stayed hot on the mound with six strikeouts.

It’s a tough week coming for the Lady Bulldogs, who look to defend their 4-0 region record. Having hosted Emery yesterday (score unavailable at press time), Gunnison hosts a doubleheader against San Juan today at 2 p.m. They then face Millard at home tomorrow at 3:30 p.m and are on the road against Emery tomorrow. Next week, the Lady Bulldogs play at Piute on Tuesday.