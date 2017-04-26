Lady Hawks fall to Wasatch High but make up for it with win over Richfield

Matt Harris

Staff writer

4-27-2017

MT.PLEASANT—Two games and two very different results for the Lady Hawks this past week.

Last Wednesday, North Sanpete softball went down in a heartbreaker to Wasatch High, 7-6, but made up for lost ground with a 12-2 dismantling of Richfield. The Lady Hawks now hold a 9-10 record, 4-3 region play.

“It was a good game,” head coach Sharon Christensen said of the loss to Wasatch High. “We just needed to be more aggressive with our bats.”

Against Richfield, the Lady Hawks had a slow start, down 1-0 after four innings. Everything changed at the bottom of the fourth inning when North Sanpete started rolling, first scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-1 lead. The Lady Hawks then responded to Richfield scoring again by launching off eight runs in the fifth inning to seal the game early.

“We played well against Richfield,” Christensen said. “That was an important win for us.”

The Lady Hawks hosted Manti yesterday (score unavailable at press time). Coming up, North Sanpete rematches with Wasatch High today at 3:30 p.m. before a long road trip, making stops at Juab tomorrow, Millard next Tuesday, and Salem Hills next Wednesday.