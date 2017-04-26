Manti softball double wins keep them in contention for first place

Bob Bahlmann

4-27-2017

MANTI—The Manti softball team put two more wins in the books last week to stay in the battle for first place in the 2A Central Region.

Their 13-8 win at Millard on Tuesday, April 18 and the 12-2 win on Friday over Delta have earned the Lady Templars an 8-1 record.

South Sevier is in first place with their 9-1 record, but their loss was a 7-5 game against Manti. South Summit is close behind at 8-2. Their 8-5 win over Manti is the only blemish on the Templars’ record.

This week is pivotal in region competition. The Templars will take on the best of 2A Central Region. Manti hosted South Sevier on Tuesday (results unavailable at press time). They played a non-league game at North Sanpete yesterday and will travel to face South Summit tomorrow.

South Sevier, Manti and South Summit are one, two and three in the region standings and are all in the top five of the state-wide rankings. Enterprise is ranked No. 1, followed by Manti, South Sevier and South Summit.

With Manti taking on both the Rams and the Wildcats, they will have a tougher final week than either South Sevier or South Summit. The Rams also have Millard on their schedule, but will likely win that game over the 3-5 Eagles. The Wildcats will take on Delta with their 0-7 record.

Manti will wrap up the season with a pair of non-league games next week when they host Taylorsville on Tuesday and Corner Canyon on Wednesday. These two tough matchups should help the Templars gear up for post-season play.