Norma Sheril Muir

Norma Sheril Muir, 83, of Seneca, South Carolina, passed away April 1, 2017 at her home. She was born June 23, 1933 to Roland Grant Mower and Viola Hansen Mower of Fairview. She married Dale Eugene Muir on May 22, 1954 in Fairview, and they were later sealed in the Manti LDS Temple on June 19, 1959.

They had three children, Michael Alan, Barry Clinton, and Steven Philip Muir. Barry and Michael have passed away, and Steven is still living in Ohio. They also are survived by seven grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, who died on Aug. 12, 2016.

She is also survived by two sister and one brother; Lynne Jensen, Fairview; Emily Lillie, Salt Lake City; and R.D. Mower, Veteran’s home in Payson.

She grew up in Fairview, then moved to Salt Lake City and met her future husband, Dale, who was in the Air Force. They then moved to California, and when Dale retired, they went to Michigan where Dale had lived. Dale graduated from college, and worked for a pharmaceutical company in Seneca.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and her husband served in many callings. She very much loved photography. They went on two LDS missions with the Martin’s Cove Handcart Mission in Wyoming.

Funeral services were held on April 8, 2017 in Seneca, South Carolina. Burial was in the Heritage Memorial Gardens in Westminster, South Carolina.

The family thanks everyone from the community who brought flowers, food, and other expressions of condolence.