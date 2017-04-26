North Sanpete School District names Teachers of the Year
North Sanpete School District officials have chosen their Teachers of the Year. Superintendent Sam Ray presented the awards to the teachers at the April 18 board meeting. From left, Julie Miller, Spring City Elementary; Nicole Lamb, Moroni Elementary; Dana Lee Sorensen, Fairview Elementary; Hollee Anderson, Mt. Pleasant Elementary/District Teacher of the Year; Sharon Christensen, North Sanpete High School; and Preston Cox, North Sanpete Middle School. Not pictured, Shawn Ledingham, Pleasant Creek; and Nicole Hansen, Fountain Green Elementary. The schools’ staff chooses teachers. Ray and the school association chooses the District Teacher of the Year. Anderson, this year’s winner, will go on to compete in the state-level Teacher of the Year competition. All of the teachers received certificates and gift cards from the school district.