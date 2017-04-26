Six contestants will face off for Miss Ephraim crown

Robert Stevens

Managing editor

4-27-2017

EPHRAIM—Six young ladies aim to shine during the 2017 Miss Ephraim Scholarship Pageant this Saturday.

The pageant will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Snow College Eccles Center. The pageant theme is “Light up the Night.” Heather Harward and Sheryl Wilkinson are pageant directors.

Contestant No. 1, Alyssa Ogden, will be competing on the platform “Finding the Special in Special Needs.” Her talent will be a piano solo of “Rondo Alla Turca.”

Alexis Jaussi is contestant No. 2 and her platform is “You Can’t Beat a Healthy Heart.” Her talent will be a jazz dance solo to “The Edge of Glory.”

Competing with the platform “Don’t Sugar Coat it: Diabetes Awareness,” Hallie Cook is contestant No. 3 and will perform a guitar and vocal solo of “I Never Told You.”

Contestant No. 4, Kaylin Morris, will perform a “Dango Daikazoi” as a violin solo and her platform is “A Drop in the Ocean: Knowing your Worth.”

Makenna Cherry is contestant No. 5. Like Jaussi, she too will perform a jazz dance solo to “Brand New,” and compete with the platform “Have Courage and Be Kind.”

Last, but not least, Morgan Draper is contestant No. 6 and aims to wow judges with a classical ballet variation from “La Esmerelda.” Draper’s platform in the pageant is “Take Home Library: Putting Literature in Children’s Homes.”

The winning contestant will be crowned by Miss Ephraim 2016 Lundyn Wood.