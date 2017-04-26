Snow basketball player named All-American, signs with Brown

Matt Harris

Staff writer

4-27-2017

EPHRAIM—Anyone who has seen Zach Hunsaker play basketball won’t be too surprised by his most recent news.

Hunsaker, a freshman guard on Snow College’s men’s basketball this past season, got the top honors in the NJCAA last week, being named to the All-America First Team after a stellar season with the Badgers.

Hunsaker followed up the news with his commitment to play at the next level, heading to the Ivy League to play for Brown University.

“Thank you to my teammates and coaches for getting me to this point,” Hunsaker wrote on social media. “Love you guys. Also, thank you to Indiana State and Penn State for having me out to visit. It was a tough decision, but I’m excited for the years to come.”

The Orem High School product lit up the scoreboard in his only season with Snow, averaging 20.3 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game en route to leading the Scenic West Athletic Conference in scoring by a wide margin. His shooting percentage was 50.4 percent, with a 45-percent clip from three-point range. For the season, Hunsaker had 100 three-pointers, 17th in the nation. Hunsaker’s best game came against Southern Idaho early in the season when he hung 37 points on the Eagles en route to a 105-81 victory.

Hunsaker was one of only two freshmen to make the NCJAA’s First Team, and one of only two in the Scenic West to receive All-American honors.

Hunsaker is not the only one to have committed to play elsewhere. Sophomore forward Blake Truman announce via social media that he has committed to play for Idaho State next year. Truman averaged 12.7 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.