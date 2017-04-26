Sweethearts and Princesses will lead out at fair events

James Tilson

Staff writer

4-27-2017

MT. PLEASANT — In a competition that measures horse-riding skill and knowledge as well as appearance, Jessica Everitt was named Miss Sanpete County Cowboy Sweetheart, and Alana Nielsen was named Sanpete County Junior Princess.n that measures horse-riding skill and knowledge as well as appearance, Jessica Everitt was named Miss Sanpete County Cowboy Sweetheart, and Alana Nielsen was named Sanpete County Junior Princess.

The competition took place over two days, Friday and Saturday, April 21-22.

On Friday night, the contestants showed the public poise and speaking abilities, while on Saturday they got to show off their horse skills.

The Sweetheart competitors were aged from 13-18 years. Crowned as the Sweetheart royalty were Mesa Cartright, second attendant; Amandah Malstrom, first attendant; Miss Cowboy Sweetheart Jessica Everitt; and Beth Malstrom as alternate.

The Junior Princesses were age 8-12, and included Mattisen Wanner, second attendant; Kenley Kelso, first attendant; Junior Princess Alana Nielson; and Sadie Cartright as an alternate.

Everitt is the daughter of Deric and Muria Everitt of Ephraim. Nielsen is the daughter of Colby and Lynsey Zeeman of Sterling, and James and Jenn Nielsen of Moroni.