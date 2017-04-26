Templars beat Millard 3-1, then drop games to Beaver and Delta

Bob Bahlmann

Staff writer

4-27-2017

MANTI—The Manti baseball team started the week off in a good way with a close 3-1 win over Millard, but ended with two disappointing losses.

Despite their victory over Millard, the Templars dropped a 10-8 non-region game to Beaver and then were shocked by the Delta Rabbits who defeated Manti, 12-9.

On Tuesday, April 18 the Templars traveled to Fillmore to take on the Millard Eagles. Manti took the early lead with a one-run first inning, but the Eagles tied things up in the bottom of the third. Manti responded with one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings and then held on for the two-run win.

Tristan Barnes earned winning pitcher honors, and Darron McClain had the only extra base hit, a double.

On Thursday, Beaver came to Manti. The Beavers are the second place team in a very close 2A South Region while the Templars are second in the 2A Central.

As would be expected, the game was close with the Templars going ahead 2-0 after two innings. Beaver scored once in the third and then brought four runners home in the top of the fifth.

Manti narrowed the Beaver lead to one with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Beaver added another in the sixth. Manti scored twice to tie the game in the seventh and force an extra inning. Beaver went ahead by four in the top of the eighth, and although the Templars made a run, they could only bring two home, not enough to catch the Beavers. McClain again had the only extra base hit, another double.

When Delta came to Manti on Friday, they were definite underdogs. With their 2-4 record, compared to Manti’s 5-1 regular season, the Rabbits should have been intimidated, but they came to play. Taking advantage of solid base hits that were just off the gloves of the Templar defense, Delta methodically built an insurmountable lead.

Ahead 2-1 going into the third, The Rabbits exploited some fielding errors to bring six runners across the plate in the top of the inning. Manti answered with three runs in the fourth but still trailed 12-5 going into the bottom of the seventh. With four runs in the final inning, the comeback bid came up short for the Templars who lost by three.

Kole Brailsford and Matt Nelson each connected for a double in the game for the Templars.

This week will be an important one for the Templars. They took on the region-leading South Sevier Rams on Tuesday (results were not available at press time), but the last time these teams met the Rams stole a one-run win in Manti.

Today will feature another road game for the Templars, this one in Kamas to take on South Summit. The Wildcats are one place behind the Templars in region play and would like nothing more than to steal a win and move up in the standings. The last time these teams met saw the Templars earning an easy 16-7 win.

Manti will wrap up league play on Monday, May 1 when they host American Leadership Academy. The Eagles are at the bottom of the standings with a 1-5 record.

The final game of the season will be on Tuesday when Manti hosts Summit Academy. The Bears are 11-4 on the year and second in the 2A North Region. The match will be a good test for the Templars as they prepare for state championship tournament play.