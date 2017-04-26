Three-peat: Manti High Theatre team is state champion again

Bob Bahlmann

Staff writer

4-27-2017

RICHFIELD—After two days of performances in Richfield, the Manti High School theatre team won its third straight 2A state championship last weekend. The win followed the school’s sixth straight region championship.

The team finished the weekend with a total score of 294 points, only six points shy of a perfect score of 300.

“The kids all pulled together, supported each other, and performed at a superior level,” said theatre coach Kory Howard. “It is such a privilege and joy to work with the theater students at Manti High School.”

Manti’s one-act play, “The Miracle Worker,” received all superior ratings and finished second out of 12 plays in the competition. Abby Huff was awarded best actress for her part in the play.

The Templars also swept the classical-scenes category with the team of Conner Meacham and Ellie Christensen taking first place. The team of Sydney Eichelberger and Zane Howick earned second place, while Kyler Nelson with Miriam Bishop took third.

In pantomime, Keyera Cox and Jordan Olsen won first place, while Justin Bawden and Jena Bailey were second.

Abby Huff took first place in musical theatre, while Sydney Howell was third.

“I’m just so proud of them,” said Manti principal George Henrie. “What great sports they were. They were absolutely wonderful. They were congratulating other people and supporting other people who were performing. They really are great kids.”

“There is no other team like this group of kids,” Howard said. “I’m lucky to be part of their journey and experience.”