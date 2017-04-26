UDOT to widen and resurface parts of U.S. 89 through Manti City

Robert Stevens

Managing editor

4-27-2017

MANTI—The Utah Department of Transportation(UDOT) is in the final planning stages of a project to repave Main Street through Manti and make other improvements along the street.

According to a UDOT press release, the goal of the project, is to preserve the life of the road and provide a smoother driving surface for the public.

The project will widen U.S. 89 from 400 North to 600 North, replace the top layer of asphalt from 650 South to 400 North, repair curb and gutter in areas where it is damaged, improved drainage systems where needed and upgrade pedestrian curb cuts.

Work crews will begin on the north end town with the goal of completing work from 400 North to 600 North first.

The project will begin May 1 and run until the end of July. Work is scheduled Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During work hours, crews will maintain one lane of traffic in each direction in areas where there are currently four or five lanes.

In all other areas, work crews will keep one lane of traffic open during working hours and use flaggers to stop and direct two-way traffic. During non-working hours, one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction.

UDOT hopes to be finished with the project by the end of July. From Thursday, June 15 until Sunday June 25, there will be no road work to alleviate congestion during the Mormon Miracle Pageant.

To sign up for weekly updates on the project, send an email to mantimainstreet@utah.gov with “Updates” as the subject.

For questions or comments call (801) 859-3770.