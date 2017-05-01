Newly-formed Sanpete County Interfaith Council to sponsor National Day of Prayer devotional

Stacey Fletcher

Guest writer

5-1-2017

On Thursday, May 4, citizens around the United States will gather for the National Day of Prayer.

This year for the first time, the day will be observed in Sanpete County with a devotional sponsored by the newly formed Sanpete County Interfaith Council.

The devotional for all community members from all religious denominations will be held on the Snow College Plaza between the Huntsman Library and the Noyes Building at 7 p.m.

Ken Barber, representing the LDS faith, will conduct the devotional. The program will consist of five prayers, including personal prayers that can be offered during a moment of silence; a prayer for family, led by Fernando Montano from St. Jude’s Catholic Church; a prayer for local communities led by the Rev. Cindy Shogren from Mountain Valley Community Church; a prayer for the nation led by Rodney Zedicher from the Ephraim Church of the Bible; and a prayer for the world led by Snow College international students under the direction of Wissem Abid, a Muslim.

Sue Young, a member of the Interfaith Council, explained the significance of the gathering. “People of all faiths in our county care deeply about our families, our communities, our nation, and the peace and happiness of all the people of the world. But we can be better and stronger as we pray together for these things, as we share spiritual experiences.”

The National Day of Prayer is always held on the first Thursday in May. This year’s theme is: “For your great name’s sake! Hear us…Forgive us…Heal Us!” The theme is taken from Daniel 9:19 in the Bible, which says, “O Lord, listen! O Lord, forgive! O Lord, hear and act! For your sake, O my God…”

The president of the United States issues a proclamation each year encouraging the nation’s citizens “to turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals” (Public Law 105-225)

Wissem Abid, a member of the Interfaith Council and Snow College international admissions advisor, said, “ I have lived in America for 10 years, and I have never heard about the National Day of Prayer. I think attending such a great event would give me the opportunity to experience the beauty of the National Day of Prayer and to learn more from those who celebrate this day.”

Further information can be found on the “Sanpete County Interfaith” Facebook page. The devotional will also be announced in congregations throughout the county.