Guardsmen training mission coming to Sanpete, Juab counties this week

Robert Stevens

Managing editor

5-4-2017

More than 300 Utah National Guardsmen are participating in a training mission in Sanpete and Juab counties this week.

Beginning on Monday, May 2, the 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion of the Utah National Guard descended on Central Utah to undergo required yearly training which will last until next week.

Utah National Guard Maj. Jeremy Tannahill says Sanpete and Juab were chosen for the training mission location because the areas were well-suited for the training mission objectives— although he said he was not at liberty to divulge those objectives.

The 2-211th is an aviation unit equipped with UH-60 Black Hawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopters. The Battalion has its base in West Jordan, but for the duration of the training mission it will be based at the Nephi City, Mt. Pleasant and the Manti-Ephraim airports.

There will be roughly 350 soldiers and officers, 80 vehicles and eight aircraft participating in the training.

The soldiers and officers from the 2-211th Battalion will perform training missions such as troop movement, medical evaluation, ground and air refueling, and equipment maintenance. Soldiers will be training on U.S Forest Service land in both counties.

According to Tannahill, local law enforcement and search and rescue agencies will be able to participate with the National Guard pilots, crew chiefs and medics to improve their communications and capabilities as part of the training.

The 2-211th has invited the public to visit each of the three airports on Monday, May 8, from 2-6 p.m. to get a look at the Utah National Guard equipment and operations.

“We want to be able to show the community what we have, and what we are out there with,” Tannahill said.

If you have questions, please contact Tannahill at 801-834-1242, or Ileen Kennedy at 801-403-7655.