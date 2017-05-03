Manti soccer team coasts through final games to take first in region

Bob Bahlmann

5-4-2017

MONROE—The Manti soccer team closed out regular season play with a pair of easy wins last week.

The Templars defeated North Sevier 7-0 on Tuesday, April 25, and then traveled to Monroe on Thursday, April 27, where they defeated South Sevier 7-1.

The wins earned Manti an 11-1 record and sole possession of first place to win the region championship.

Against North Sevier, the Templars got two goals each from Cort Olson and Daniel Frutos to go along with one each from Jorge Lemus, Noah Arnoldsen and Caleb Jensen, all in the first half.

Ahead 7-0 at the intermission, the Templars’ back-up players took the field while the starters moved to the practice field where they ran wind sprints. The second half was scoreless. Justin Bawden had the shutout for Manti.

In Monroe, the game was close at the half with Manti ahead 2-1. The Templars stepped it up a notch in the second 40 minutes to take the six-point win.

Olson had a hat trick, Frutos had a pair of goals, Lemus and Arnoldsen had one each.

Earning the region championship will give Manti home-field advantage for the first two games of the state tournament.

Wednesday this week saw Manti hosting the number four team from the 2A North region, Rowland Hall. The Winged Lions were 5-6-1 on the year. Results of that game were not available at press time.

A win in that game will set up another home game for Manti on Saturday with the winner of the game between American Leadership Academy and American Preparatory Academy.