Angela Atwood sentenced, murder case finally closed

James Tilson

Staff writer

5-11-2017

MANTI — With the sentencing of Angela Atwood on last Wednesday May 3 in Manti District Court, the Fullwood murder case has been resolved.

Judge Marvin Bagley sentenced Atwood to as much as 15 years in a Utah prison, after she finishes a sentence of at least six years in a Nevada prison.

Charlotte Stewart, daughter of Leroy and Dorothy Fullwood, who spoke at the Damian Flores sentencing, addressed the judge about Atwood’s role in the crime.

“I know she didn’t pull the trigger. She did drive him there, drop him off, celebrated after the fact, took her cut of the goods that were scored in the robbery that night. She also continued to go with [Logan McFarland], and she went to Walmart where she used my parents’ credit card to purchase things for herself.”

Stewart told the judge that the loss of personal items from her parents’ home had caused great harm to her family. “Our family history has been impacted.” She pleaded for the judge to sentence Atwood to prison. “We want her to be held accountable for her role.”

Atwood spoke on her own behalf, trying to express her remorse over the crime. “I stand before you … to apologize to the Fullwood family, for my part in what has caused pain and heartache in your life. I can’t imagine what you have gone through, and I know that anything I say cannot justify or fix what has been done.”

Atwood told the judge that when she committed her crime, she was on drugs. “I was high, on drugs, I was selfish.” She said that she didn’t know that a murder had been committed until she saw it on the news. After she was taken into custody, she said, she tried to cooperate with the authorities as soon as she could.

Judge Marvin Bagley was not convinced, however, and sentenced Atwood to serve prison in Utah, after finishing her term in Nevada. Atwood was found guilty of burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony and attempted aggravated burglary, a third-degree felony.

She was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison for the second-degree felony and 0-5 years in prison for the third-degree felony. The two sentences are to be served concurrently but consecutive to the term in Nevada.