Breanna Hedelius tops field of six to become Miss Manti

James Tilson

Staff writer

5-11-2017

MANTI— Manti chose its new queen, Breanna Hedelius, during a pageant last Friday May 5 at Manti High School.

The new Miss Manti is the daughter of Eric and Marilyn Hedelius. She performed the piano solo “Hungarian Opus. 39, No. 12” by Edward MacDowell.

Her platform is “One small A.C.T. can save a life.” ACT stands for: “Ask, care, treat.”

She said of her crowning, “I’m just so excited to have this honor and privilege to work with the community of Manti and be able to serve these wonderful people.”

The first attendant will be Jenessa King, daughter of Robert and Shari King, while Jasmine Alcala, daughter of Martin and Clair Ann Alcala, was crowned second attendant. Amber Naylor, daughter of Mike and Alisha Trainer, was named Miss Congeniality.