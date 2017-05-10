Manti boys soccer fights hard for 2-1 win over Rowland Hall, but ALA drops them from the tourney

Bob Bahlmann

Staff writer

5-11-2017

MANTI—The Manti soccer team opened state tournament play with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Rowland Hall and then lost to American Leadership Academy (ALA) in a shootout on Saturday to be eliminated from the tournament.

Playing the Winged Lions, the fourth place team from 2A North, the Templars found themselves competing against a team that was a match for their speed and intensity.

Rowland Hall drew first blood early in the game and led 1-0 at the half, but Daniel Frutos found the back of the net twice in the second half to give Manti the one-point win.

The victory set up a second round match against ALA on the Manti home field. Strong and gusty winds complicated play throughout the game, but Manti took the early lead on a Jorge Lemus goal to go ahead 1-0 at the half. ALA matched that goal in the second to force overtime. After two scoreless overtime periods, the game was decided in a shootout. Each team would have five opportunities to send a player for a free kick against their opponent’s goalie.

With the wind gusting strong enough that there needed to be a wedge placed in front of the ball to prevent it rolling off the free kick mark, the kickers had the advantage of wind assisted speed on their shots.

Both teams converted on their first two attempts, but Manti’s third went wide left and fourth was high. ALA scored on their third and fourth shots to take the win and put an end to Manti’s soccer season.