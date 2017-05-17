BYU Invitational prepares teams for state track

Matt Harris

Staff writer

5-18-2017

PROVO—Sanpete track and field teams saw several of their own bring home top honors for their efforts at both the 3A/2A region championships, as well as the BYU Invitational in Provo last week.

At the BYU meet, Manti’s Madison Norris took fifth place in the girls’ 1600-meter finals and third place in the 800-meter finals. Manti’s Jordan Cheney took sixth in the boys’ 1600. Manti’s relay teams placed sixth in both the boys’ and girls’ 4×100-meter finals. Manti girls took third in the sprint relay finals, while Manti boys took fourth in the same event and also claimed third place in the 4×400-meter relay.

“What an awesome day,” said Manti track and field coach Jack Rapier. “Not only did the upperclassmen do as expected, but we had several freshman and sophomores come through with unbelievable performances to propel us toward an unbelievable finish.”

Gunnison’s Kate Sorensen won the 100-meter dash final and the 300-meter dash final. She also took third in the 200-meter dash final.

Overall, Manti finished eighth as a boys team and sixth as a girls team, while Gunnison girls team finished tied for eighth.

Manti boys edged out Emery by 10 points to take first place in region with a combined score of 109, led by first place finishes in the 4×400-meter relay, the long jump, and the javelin. Templars Jarod Durtschi and Andrew Valentine claimed the respective honors.

While Manti girls didn’t quite get the top finish, they came home with the bronze as they sported the top finishers in the 1,600-meter run, the 4×400-meter relay, and the sprint medley relay. Templar Madison Norris took the top spot in the 1600.

Gunnison, as a team, finished fifth in region standings, but saw sensational performance from some of their top athletes. Lady Bulldog Kate Sorensen, widely considered one of the best hurdlers in Utah, easily claimed the top finish in the 100-meter and 30-meter hurdles, while Jade Wimmer placed first in the 400 meters.

Gunnison boys finished in sixth place overall.

Wasatch Academy struggled as a team, finishing last in boys and girls standings, but Sheilah Cheruiyot well represented the Tigers by taking the top spot in the 1,600 meter run.

“The BYU meet was a great opportunity for our athletes to get ready for state,” track coach Bill Bedford said. “We had good weather, great competition and a two day format which is somewhat like state. The track is wonderful, and generally our teams rise to the occasion and deliver some great times and performances. I was especially happy with Wasatch Academy’s Sheilah Cheruiyot, who ran three races and set a school record in each.”

In 3A, North Sanpete also fell to a last-place finish in Region 12 in both standings, yet Hawk sprinter Parker Hightower wouldn’t be denied his day in the spotlight, winning the 100 and 300-meter dashes.

State championships are around the corner. BYU Track and Field will host both the 2A and 3A state championships this weekend, May 19-20, in Provo, with events held all day.

“We look forward now to the state meet where we will be lead by Madison Norris on the girls side and the Truman Alder on the boys,” Rapier said. “We had 24 athletes qualify for state, and everyone that is going is looking to showcase their best performance of the season.”