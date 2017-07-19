UPDATE: Messenger confirms FBI looking into Ephraim Police Department investigation

John Hales

Staff writer

7-20-2017

SALT LAKE CITY—The Messenger learned Wednesday (after this week’s printing deadline) that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the Ephraim Police Department case.

Other details are not yet available, such as whether the FBI is viewing the case as a public corruption case or a whistleblower-protection case, or something else.

The FBI’s Salt Lake Regional Office Public Affairs Officer Sandra Barker confirmed to the Messenger that the FBI was aware of the case, but that it was a preliminary examination not rising to the level of official investigation.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the matter,” she told the Messenger late Wednesday.

The Messenger reached the FBI while following a tip the newspaper had received earlier in the day.