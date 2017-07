Andrew Lamb

Homecoming

Porto Alegre South Brazil Mission

7/27/2017



Andrew Lamb has recently returned from serving in the Porto Alegre South, Brazil Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He will speak in the Moroni 2nd Ward sacrament meeting at 9 a.m. on July 30, at the Wales LDS Church, 80 S 200 W, Wales, Utah.

Andrew is the son of Ken and Jenifer Lamb of Moroni.

​