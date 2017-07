Bradley Sego

Homecoming

North Dakota Bismark Mission

7/27/2017

Bradly D. Sego returned home on July 28 from serving in the North Dakota, Bismarck Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He will report on his mission in the Ephraim 3rd Ward on July 30 at 11 a.m., Ephraim Stake Center, 400 East Center Street. All are welcome to attend his report. The family is excited to have him home.

Bradly is the son of Daniel and Kristy Sego of Ephraim.