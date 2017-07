Conner Meacham

Farewell

Bentonville Arkansas Mission

7/27/2017



Conner Meacham has been called to serve in the Bentonville Arkansas LDS Mission.

He will speak Sunday, July 30, at 1 p.m. at Manti red church, 295 S. Main.

Conner is the son of Cole and Staci Meacham of Manti.