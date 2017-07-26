7/27/2017

Gary and Tricia Cox are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Jessica to Cameron Elvin Harris, son of Garth and Sharon Harris. They will be married on Thursday, July 27, 2017 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.

Jessica graduated from Manti High School in 2012 and then attended Snow College before serving an LDS Mission to the Pennsylvania Philadelphia Mission. She is currently attending SLCC, studying psychology and is employed by RISE.

Cameron graduated from Taylorsville High School in 2007 and served an LDS Mission to the California Ventura Mission. He is currently attending SLCC studying business management and works for the LDS church.

Jessica is the granddaughter of Greg and Janet Maylett and Doug and Joyce Cox, all of Manti.

Cameron is the grandson of Elaine Harris and the late James Harris and the late Lamoine and Virginia Harris.

No formal reception will be held.