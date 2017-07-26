David Christensen

Farewell

Korea Seoul South Mission

7/27/2017

David Gerry Christensen, son of Matt and Melody Christensen of Manti, has been called on an LDS Mission to Asuncion Paraguay. He will speak at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at the Manti Stake Center. He will enter the Mexico Missionary Training Center on August 15.

David will also be receiving his Eagle Scout award at a court of honor on July 29 at 6 p.m. at the Manti Stake Center. His project was building a bridge at the Mia Shalom Girls Camp.