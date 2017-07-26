7/27/2017

Mrs. Heidi Ericksen and the late Valon Ericksen of Manti, Utah, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Erica Elaine Ericksen to Daniel Amos Harmon, son of Amos and Jeannie Harmon of Cove Fort, Utah.

The wedding will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2017. A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 7–9 p.m. at the Manti 9th Ward Cultural Hall, 295 S. Main Street. All friends and relatives are invited to attend.

The young couple plan to make their home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.