Kincade Grasteit

Farewell

Kennewick Washington Mission

7/27/2017



Kincade Grasteit, son of Thor and Kristin Grasteit of Fairview, has been called to serve in the Kennewick Washington LDS Mission.

He will speak at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 30 in the Fairview 2nd Ward, 131 E. 100 N. (Rock Church). He will enter the Provo Missionary Training Center on Wednesday, August 9.

Grandparents are Kimball and Trudy Bailey of Mapleton, and Neal and Cammie Grasteit of Hagerman, Idaho.