7/27/2017

Steven and Chrissy Ray of Ephraim, are happy to announce the marriage of their daughter, Breanna Marie Ray to Trystan Daniels, son of Cory and Tara Daniels of Ephraim.

Breanna graduated from Manti High School in 2013, Snow College in 2015 and Southern Utah University in 2017 with a degree in communications.

Trystan graduated from Manti High School in 2015, has been taking classes at Snow College and will be continuing his education in the fall.

Trystan and Breanna have chosen to be married on Friday, July 28, 2017. A reception will be held in their honor, that day at the LDS church, outside pavilion (571 E 100 N) in Ephraim from 6-8 p.m. Please feel welcome to come and celebrate with us.