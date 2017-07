Samantha Shepherd

Homecoming

Santiago Dominican Republic Mission

7/27/2017



Samantha Shepherd, daughter of Joel and Cheryl Shepherd of Moroni, recently returned from serving in the Santiago Dominican Republic LDS Mission.

She will report on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 9 a.m. in the Wales Church.

Her grandparents are Bev and Shirl Shepherd of Spanish Fork and Ray and Chelta Arens of Blackfoot, Idaho.