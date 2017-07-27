Clara Hatcher

Staff writer

7/27/2017

ORLANDO, Florida—Addelyn Brotherson of Wales is competing against 51 other contestants for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.

As a 15-year-old, Addelyn is one of the youngest girls competing this week and weekend at the contest, being held in Orlando, Florida. Three nights of preliminary competition started on Tuesday. The final night of competition will be this Saturday.

“Ad has always been a performer,” Elizabeth Brotherson said about her daughter. She remembers when Addelyn was 5 years old and sang the national anthem at the 2007 Sanpete County Fair.

Addelyn will perform a 1940s-themed “jazz baseball routine to a baseball boogie,” as her talent in this week’s competition.

Addelyn grew up with her two younger siblings, Lakely and Kortlyn, on a farm in Wales, where the family cares for horses, cows and pigs, all of which Addelyn has shown at the Sanpete County Fair.

The Outstanding Teen Pageant is an arm of the Miss America organization. The crown received by those who win it has four points which represent Style, Service, Success and Scholarship.

In October 2016, Addelyn competed and was crowned Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen, which is a little sister program to Miss Utah.

Elizabeth Brotherson explained that one of the things Addelyn has been most passionate about is her service platform, aimed to help bring about awareness of mental illnesses. Addelyn calls it M.I.S.S., which stands for Mental Illness Silent Suffering. Addelyn was awarded the Teens in Action service award for her platform at the Miss Sanpete Outstanding Teen competition.

Addelyn will be a sophomore at North Sanpete High School this fall. In the future, she plans to pursue a degree in neuropsychology.