Six Sanpete girls will compete for County’s Outstanding Teen title

Robert Stevens

Managing editor

7/27/2017

MANTI—Six Sanpete girls ages 13-16 will compete Friday for the title of Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen.

The Oustanding Teen program is an extension of the Miss America program and, at state and national levels, leads to scholarships and opportunities to serve local communities.

“The program is the little sister to our Miss Sanpete County scholarship program,” said pageant director Emily Cox. “It has grown over the years and is an opportunity for girls to showcase themselves and learn new ways to speak, develop talents and grow.”

Cox says this years’ contestants are busy preparing and working in practices to entertain and compete. “They have worked hard to challenge themselves in the areas of interview, talent, fitness-wear, and grace within the evening-wear portion of the competition, and on-stage question.”

Contestants are also required to develop a platform or service project which, should they become part of this royalty, they will implement throughout the next year.

The Royalty also plays a role in Sanpete County Fair events, and will be seen at parades, service-oriented functions and pother celebrations throughout the county.

The winner will follow in the footsteps of last year’s Outstanding Teen queen, Libby Simons.

“Our outgoing Queen Libby Simons has done a tremendous job representing our county, workinghard and serving in our community,” Cox said. “With her platform of S.M.I.L.E (Shine Motivate Inspire Lead Excel), she has inspired leadership especially in our schools, serving the elderly, doing cleanup projects and so much more.”

Simons is the daughter of David and Allison Simons of Manti, Utah.

The pageant is Friday at 7 p.m. at Manti High School. Tickets are available at the door, which opens at 6 p.m. Ticket prices are $7 for ages 12 and up; $5 for ages 4-11; children age 3 and under get in free.

Contestant No. 1: Mashaylie Burnside

Talent: Dance/Tumbling Hip Hop Solo, “The Dark Horse.”

Platform: Age Affects the Body Not the Soul — remembering and honoring our elders.

Daughter of Preston and Natalie Burnside of Mt. Pleasant.

Contestant No. 2: Keyera Braithwaite

Talent: Contemporary Dance entitled, “River.”

Platform: S.O.S. — The effort to raise awareness and educate about effects and offer support within and around emotional abuse.

Daughter of Brian and Misty Braithwaite of Manti.

Contestant No. 3 Samantha Everitt

Talent: Photography Slideshow

Platform: Reading Matters

Daughter of Deric and Muria Everitt of Ephraim.

Contestant No. 4 Adyson Keisel

Talent: Piano solo, “L’ Orage (The Storm).”

Platform: Only One You — Building healthy self-confidence.

Daughter of Bryan and Breanne Keisel of Manti.

Contestant No. 5 Nikki Evans

Talent: Jazz Dance, “Rule the World.”

Platform: Fit with Flare — being healthy and educated about food and fitness options.

Daughter of Robert and Tiffany Evans of Manti.

Contestant No. 6 Anna Johnson

Talent: Violin Solo, “Conlon’s and Cooley’s Reel,” traditional folk music,

Platform: Music Improves Lives,

Daughter of Clifford Johnson and Madeline Johnson of Ephraim.

If you would like more information about the pageant, see the Facebook page, “Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen,” or email misssanpetecounty@gmail.com, or call Emily Cox at 435-851-0316 or Anne Fonville at 435-362-1038.