Well-known nurse dies in car accident

7/27/2017

IOKA, Duchesne County—A Wales woman was killed Sunday when the car she was driving was struck head-on by another vehicle in rural Duchesne County, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred near mile-marker 30 on an eastbound stretch of S.R. 87.

According to UHP, Shauna Allen, 46, of Wales, was driving a 2008 Hyundai traveling westbound near Ioka when the driver of an eastbound 1995 Chrysler suddenly drove left of the center line, crossing it and driving into Allen’s lane. The Chrysler collided head-on with the Hyundai.

According to the UHP report, the impact resulted in the crushing of both vehicles.

Allen and the driver of the Hyundai, 18-year-old Devin Kirk of Heber City, died at the scene.

Allen’s 12-year-old daughter, Josclynn Allen, was a passenger in the Hyundai. She sustained serious injuries and was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. All other injuries to the passengers of the Hyundai were minor, a UHP spokesperson said.

According to a spokesperson from Intermountain Health, Allen worked as a nurse at the organization’s Mt. Pleasant Clinic.

A number of players on the North Sanpete Hawks 13-and-Under baseball team playing in Vernal this week are classmates of Josclynn at Moroni Middle School. During their game on Tuesday, the team donned pink ribbons to support Josclynn during her hospitalization and in remembrance of her loss.

The crash remains under investigation, but UHP does not believe speed or driver impairment contributed to the crash.