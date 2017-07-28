Gunnison teen reported missing, State of Utah and FBI assisting search

GUNNISON—The Gunnison Valley Police Department, in conjunction with state and federal authorities, are searching for a young woman who has been reported missing.

According to Gunnison Valley Police Chief Brett McCall, his department has issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Lindsey Pearson.

Resources from the State of Utah and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting McCall and his department.

Pearson didn’t come home after work Thursday evening at 9 p.m. at a restaurant in Gunnison and her bicycle was found near the Gunnison Valley High School football field, leaned against a fence, according to police.

Pearson is has shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and thin. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a teal swirl on it, jeans and coral and teal-colored cowboy boots.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Pearson or anyone with information about anyone she may be with, to call the GVPD at 528-5532.