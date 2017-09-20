Traeson Hatch

Farewell

Antananarivo Madagascar Mission

Traeson Hatch has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Antananarivo Madagascar Mission.

He will prepare to preach the gospel in the Malagasy language.

He will enter the Provo Missionary Training Center on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. He will speak in the Centerfield 1st Ward sacrament meeting on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. All friends and family are invited to attend.

Traeson is the son of Kiersten Hatch and Steven Hatch. He is the grandson of Reed and Josie Roberts of Centerfield and Lynn and Charlotte Hatch of Salina.